Llandudno goats cause chaos after skipping contraception thanks to Covid

Video report by ITV News Correspondent Martha Fairlie

When ITV News first reported on the wild goats of Llandudno that took the town by storm during Covid lockdown, it was all fun and games.

But now they're back and in even greater numbers.

The Great Orme goats are causing chaos, with kids roaming the streets and the neighbourhood gardens fair game for a spot of lunch.

Part of the problem has been that the goats missed out on their annual contraceptive programme.

Birth control, usually administered to the nanny goats each summer, went unheard of last year thanks to the pandemic - meaning numbers have climbed.

Residents can only hope the herd heads for the hills soon.