A further 101 people in the UK have died within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test, according to official figures.

It brings the total UK death toll to 126,026.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies for deaths where Covid-19 has been mentioned on the death certificate, together with additional data on deaths that have occurred in recent days, show there have now been 146,487 deaths.

As of Friday, 4,802 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the UK, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 4,285,684.

England

A further 81 people who tested positive for coronavirus died in England, according to government figures.

NHS England said 74 people died in hospital, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths reported in hospitals since the beginning of the pandemic to 85,659.

Patients were aged between 39 and 96 and all except one, aged 78, had known underlying health conditions.

The deaths were between January 5 and March 18, with the majority being on or after March 11.

There were 23 other deaths reported with no positive Covid-19 test result.

As of Friday, 3,809 new coronavirus cases were confirmed bringing the total number of cases to 3,750,089.

Wales

Public Health Wales reported nine further deaths, taking the total in the country since the start of the pandemic to 5,476.

There have been a further 201 new cases of coronavirus in Wales, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 207,438.

Scotland

In Scotland, 655 new cases were reported, while there were eight new reported deaths of people who have tested positive.

The death toll according to that measure now stands at 7,544.

Northern Ireland

In Northern Ireland, a further three deaths following a positive Covid test were recorded bringing the total number of deaths to 2,103.

As of Friday, a further 137 new coronavirus cases were confirmed.

