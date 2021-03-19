Former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago beach club has been partially closed because of a Covid-19 outbreak.

A receptionist at the Mar-a-Lago club confirmed the outbreak to Associated Press, saying it was closed until further notice, but declined to comment further.

A person familiar with club operations said that, out of an abundance of caution, the club had partially closed a section “for a short period of time” and quarantined some of its workers.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to discuss the outbreak by name.

The extent of the outbreak, what portions of the club were closed or how it was affecting the former first family aren’t immediately clear.

Mr Trump moved to Mar-a-Lago after leaving the White House in January.

He has spent his time laying low, golfing, dining with friends, meeting with Republican party leaders and plotting his political future as he considers running again in 2024.

Mr Trump was hospitalised with Covid-19 last year and has since been vaccinated against the virus.

His administration was criticised for its handling of the virus, with the White House repeatedly hosting non-socially distanced events.