Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to visit Atlanta after eight people shot dead

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are expected to condemn racist attacks after a white gunman shot dead eight people in Atlanta, most of them Asian-American women.

The president and vice president will visit Atlanta on Friday to pay tribute to those who lost their lives in the killings at three massage businesses across the city.

Tuesday’s killings come after a spike of anti-Asian violence across the United States.

The presidential trip to the city in Georgia was planned prior to the shooting, as part of a victory lap aimed at selling the benefits of the $1.9trillion coronavirus pandemic relief bill.

Long was arrested as a suspect in the fatal shootings of multiple people at three Atlanta-area massage parlours Credit: Crisp County Sheriff’s Office via AP

However, Biden and Harris will instead focus their efforts on consoling the community whose growing voting power helped them win the state of Georgia and beyond.

Asian-Americas are the fastest-growing racial demographic in the US, and their political influence has been felt across the country.

The Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus, typically dominated by Democrats, has its largest roster ever, including Asian American and Pacific Islander members and others who represent significant numbers of Asian Americans.

“We’re becoming increasingly more visible and active in the political ecosystem,” said Georgia state Senator Michelle Au, a Democrat who represents part of the growing, diversifying suburbs north of the city.

Yet, Au said, “What I’ve heard personally, and what I have felt, is that people sometimes don’t tend to listen to us.”

Shootings at two massage parlours in Atlanta and one in the suburbs have left multiple people dead Credit: Brynn Anderson/AP

Activists say they saw a rise of racist attacks. Nearly 3,800 incidents have been reported to Stop AAPI Hate, a California-based reporting centre for Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, and its partner advocacy groups, since March 2020.

In his first primetime address to the nation as president, Biden last Thursday — five days before the Atlanta killings — called attacks on Asian Americans “un-American.”

“To have them talk about it in this way, so publicly, and to say AAPI, or to note that our communities are going through difficult times, is huge,” Au said.