This is Unscripted - a new podcast brought to you by ITV News Arts Editor Nina Nannar. In each episode, Nina speaks to a leading name from the world of arts and entertainment.

Her guests talk about their life and work, plus Nina asks them where they see themselves in five years and what they'd tell their younger selves.

In episode three, Nina is joined by comedian Joe Lycett - formerly known, of course, as Hugo Boss.

Joe talks to us about the importance of access and diversity in the creative world, putting Birmingham on the world stage, and getting back onto the stand-up circuit as soon as Covid allows it.

