Overnight carers not entitled to minimum wage while asleep, Supreme Court rules

Carers who have to stay overnight at their workplace in case they are needed overnight are not entitled to the minimum wage for the time while they are asleep, the Supreme Court has ruled.

The ruling is a sigh of relief for employers but will likely infuriate care workers who are often paid minimum wage for incredibly difficult jobs which have only been made harder by the pandemic.

The case was brought to the UK’s highest court in February last year by Claire Tomlinson-Blake, a Mencap support worker in the East Riding of Yorkshire, and John Shannon, a Surrey care home worker.

They both sought to overturn a Court of Appeal ruling that carers are only entitled to minimum wage when they are required to be awake for work – and not while asleep.

Tomlinson-Blake said: “This case was never about the money. ​It was about the principle of treating staff fairly.

​”Sleep-in shifts aren’t about just being on call – it’s work. Staff are constantly on guard to protect the most vulnerable in society. The sound of a cough in the night could mean someone’s in danger.

“It was nice to be clapped by the nation, but that was only temporary. The care workforce should be valued permanently. Respect for staff shows that the people we care for matter too.”

In the court’s written ruling, Lady Arden said that “sleep-in workers … are not doing time work for the purposes of the national minimum wage if they are not awake”.

Credit: PA

She added: “The sleep-in worker who is merely present is treated as not working for the purpose of calculating the hours which are to be taken into account for national minimum wage purposes and the fact that he was required to be present during specified hours was insufficient to lead to the conclusion that he was working.

Sue Harris, legal director of the trade union GMB, said: “GMB had already raised an eyebrow at the Court of Appeal decision – and we suspect many people will be surprised by today’s ruling.

“It essentially means if you are at your employer’s premises – not at your home – able to sleep, but know you may be disturbed at any time during that sleep, then those hours don’t count for the purposes of working time.

“Not many people would be able to sleep knowing they could be called to action at any moment.

“We have seen throughout the pandemic the wonderful work that carers do, they are the group in our society most likely to be on the minimum wage and that they are predominantly women and predominantly black, Asian, minority ethnic employees.

“This was a chance to address one of the reasons for the low pay of carers, it’s a shame it wasn’t seized upon.”

Edel Harris, chief executive of the Royal Mencap Society, said he understood many care workers would be upset by the result but said they contested the case because it would cost them £400 million.

He said in their view the cost of sleep-ins should be covered by the government as they are a statutory care service.

He said the current legislation covering “sleep-in” payments was “out of date and unfair”.

Matthew Wort, a partner at Anthony Collins Solicitors, which represented Care England, the body that represents independent care providers and intervened in the case, said: “The Supreme Court’s decision means UK care providers no longer face a potentially catastrophic financial outcome that could have jeopardised the care of thousands of people.

Care workers have been on the frontline for all of the pandemic. Credit: PA

“This case was not about what care workers should be paid. Instead, it focused on the interpretation of national minimum wage regulations, with the law and previous government guidance making clear that carers are not working while asleep.

“Today’s judgment puts an end to many years of uncertainty. It should be seen as a line in the sand, with the focus now on ensuring changes are made in how workers are remunerated to ensure appropriate pay for time asleep.”

Mr Wort said the end of the case resolved a serious risk to the care sector "the long-term stability of the UK social care sector hangs in the balance."

He called on the central government to increase investment in social care.The government under both Theresa May and Boris Johnson have alluded to a review of the social care sector in the UK which is under enormous strain and is only set to get worse, but little progress has been made so far.