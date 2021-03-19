ITV News US Correspondent Emma Murphy has more

US president Joe Biden is "doing 100% fine" despite tripping up the stairs three times as he boarded Air Force One.

The president stumbled at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland as he prepared to travel to Atlanta in Georgia.

The 78-year-old recovered and then saluted the military officers who had greeted him earlier on the tarmac.

White House principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre later said President Biden was "doing 100% fine".