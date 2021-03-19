By ITV News Multimedia Producer Narbeh Minassian

It’s been a year since the late Dame Vera Lynn’s most famous song once again became an anthem for troubled times.

As the British public tried to adapt to lockdown, her words were echoed by the Queen in an attempt to comfort a nation still coming to terms with the uncertainty of the Covid pandemic.

“We will be with our friends again, we will be with our families again, we will meet again,” she said in a televised broadcast.

In the following days, Dame Vera’s ‘We’ll Meet Again’, which was recorded in the middle of the Second World War, shot up the charts.

Clearly, the nation was beginning to accept significant time apart from loved ones was now inevitable.

But reunions may now be possible within weeks.

A so-far successful vaccine rollout underpins plans to return the country to normal, with potentially unlimited reunions possible as early as June.

After a difficult year, ITV News spoke to families that spent their entire lockdown apart.

'As soon as I’m allowed to fly, I’m out of here'

Julie has not seen her mum, Elaine, in more than two years.

Julie has spent lockdown at her home in the seaside town in Worthing in West Sussex, where her thoughts have been focused on a distant shore.

Her mum, Elaine, lives in Sacramento, California and January marked two years since they last saw each other in 2019 – just one month after Julie said goodbye to her dad at his funeral.

By the time they meet again, Julie fears they could be closing in on three years apart.

“We are used to being apart but I try to go for a few weeks at least every 12-18 months, so this has been quite hard,” Julie, 55, said.

“I am the eldest of four children and two of us live in Oregon and one in Sacramento so they all do help my mum, but I feel inadequate and unhelpful.”

Julie’s had a tough time of it since before the pandemic began.

Julie (bottom left) with her family on California.

Just three months after her dad died of pancreatic cancer, Julie’s uncle, whom she cared for full-time, also passed away.

Her year became punctuated by grief as she tried to sell her uncle’s house while coming to terms with the loss of her dad with her family on the other side of the world.

She says she felt “overwhelmed” but started to recover thanks to support from grief counselling at St Barnabas.

Then 2019 turned to 2020.

“For all of 2019 I was dealing with grief, but I was looking forward to seeing my mum and then this [the Covid outbreak] happened,” she said.

“I always used to celebrate her birthday together with dad, but she spent hers with my sister last year.”

Her mum’s absence has been all the more keenly felt after Elaine went through shoulder surgery and a knee replacement operation towards the end of last year.

Elaine turns 77 in September and Julie is dreaming of sharing a “nice cup of tea” with her mum, sitting out on the patio where her dad used to sit.

As fate would have it, both received their first Covid vaccine on the same day in February and Elaine got her second jab on Tuesday, lifting their hopes of meeting again in time for celebrations.

“I will go there for at least 60 days to make sure I am there for her birthday,” she said, adding she will take her favourite Parma Violet sweets and digestive biscuits for a treat.

“I learned from my dad that you never know what’s around the corner.”

‘My mum gets very emotional… she wants to give her a hug’

IT worker Kerry Sears gave birth just four days before the stay-at-home order was issued, meaning little Savannah has spent her first year growing up in a ‘new normal’ in Leyland, Lancashire.

Kerry with her daughter Savannah.

Her grandma, Jennie, lives 200 miles away in Cambridge and is yet to meet her 11th grandchild, having spent the entirety of lockdown apart from her family.

Born on March 20, Savannah has never seen her grandmother outside of video calls, while Kerry has been waiting for a reunion since November 2019, when she was five-months pregnant.

“Mum gets very emotional, she Facetimes and that’s fantastic but it’s not same as picking up a child and giving her a hug,” said Kerry, 38.

“Mum’s been affected loads by it, she’s worried Savannah won’t even recognise her.”

Savannah is Kerry’s fourth child and the first to spend so much time away from what her mum describes as a large – Jennie also has four great grandchildren – but “close-knit” family.

In February, she started at the same nursery her two sisters and brother went to and made an “unsettled” start after a year of “only mum 24/7”.

Kerry hasn't seen her mum since she gave birth to Savannah.

“I’ve been crying non-stop for two days,” Kerry said, speaking the day after Savannah started.

“I’ve no doubt she will come to terms to the new normal, but at the moment it’s distressing knowing your child is not settling when in normal situations I’ve never had any worries.

“If we had family around she would have had social activities with cousins and sleepovers, her nan would be babysitting – but it has just been my household.

“Sleepovers with grandparents is a part of growing up and that’s made a huge difference. The lack of time with her family has made her more of a homing pigeon.”

With 200 miles separating them, a drive-by visit to say hello from the doorstep hasn’t been feasible.

But with the roadmap out of lockdown targeting unencumbered family reunions after June 21, Kerry is determined to head to her mum at the first possible opportunity for their very first hug.

‘I’m so proud of my daughter – it’s hard not being able to hug her’

Lisa says she is proud of her daughter Lucy.

Few have had it harder than frontline staff in the NHS and it’s particularly tough for those whose family don’t even live on the same island.

Lisa Howard’s daughter, Lucy, has worked as a qualified nurse for four years, having swapped her home in Jersey for London.

The pair are used to seeing each other every couple of months but, when the pandemic began, Lucy staffed a critical care unit in one of London’s busiest hospitals.

“As a mother, not to be able to hug her and say it’s OK is hard for both of us,” Lisa said.

“You’re having to be [as a nurse] with families at their worst moments and she was quite often in tears.”

Lucy was able to return for a quick visit in the summer, but with the knowledge that a second wave was likely and vaccines still being months away from approval, they both knew their short-lived reunion would only provide brief respite from the pandemic.

Lucy has been working in one of the busiest hospitals in London.

She worked on Christmas Day and is now coming up to more than seven months away from her family.

During both waves of the virus, Lucy would sometimes head outside of her hospital for some fresh air away from stretched Covid wards only to see people socialising in the street, against government guidelines.

“She would say ‘why are they doing this mum?’ She would go through all sorts of emotions,” Lisa said.

“The important thing is to talk, talk, talk, talk and let it all out, and she did do that.”

As difficult as the past year has been for both, Lisa said she is “bursting with pride” for her daughter’s role in the pandemic

“I was worried for her but for me I worried more about mental health. The fact she’s gone and done that… I am so proud of her,” she added.

“Coming from Jersey as well to go over there to be in a busy, battling city… I think she’s done amazingly.”

After some “dark days,” Lisa says things feel like they’re changing and they can start to look forward to a proper reunion.

And what will that reunion look like?

“It depends on what’s open but I want to treat her to a spa day, maybe a nice meal and also a walk on the beach, I think she really misses being able to walk by the sea.”