In this episode, Chris and Lizzie discuss the Duke of Edinburgh's return to Windsor Castle after a month-long stay in hospital.

On a visit to a London vaccination centre, Prince Charles said he was "thrilled" by the news and had spoken to his father several times.

It was also revealed the Charles had spoken to son Harry following the bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

American TV presenter Gayle King weighed in on the family's fractured relationship and how the conversation went.

Chris and Lizzie also discuss Prince William and Kate's St Patrick's Day message, the Cambridge children's cards for 'Granny Diana' and if Prince Harry will return to the UK later this summer.

