Several arrests have been made after thousands of anti-coronavirus lockdown protesters marched through London.

Demonstrators carried placards with slogans such as "Fear Westmonster not the virus" and "Stop destroying our kids' lives", while others argued the restrictions designed to reduce transmission of the deadly disease are anti-free speech.

The march comes despite police warnings to avoid demonstrations due to Covid-19 restrictions and the banning of meeting up outdoors with more than one other person, in England.

The majority of the protesters did not appear to be following social distancing measures or wearing masks as the made their way through the streets of the capital from Hyde Park to Westminster.

Several people were arrested by police.

Protesters carried signs such as 'fear Westmonger not the virus'. Credit: PA

The march was organised to mark one year since the first Covid restrictions were put in place.

It comes as the government is facing renewed pressure to ease Covid lockdown restrictions to allow protests to go ahead.

More than 60 MPs and peers have signed a letter warning that allowing the police to criminalise people for protesting is "is not acceptable and is arguably not lawful".

The letter to Home Secretary Priti Patel and Health Secretary Matt Hancock was co-ordinated by Liberty and Big Brother Watch.

Signatories include the Tory MPs Sir Charles Walker, Steve Baker, Sir Christopher Chope and Sir Desmond Swayne and the Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey.

It follows the outcry over the way the Metropolitan Police moved in to break up a vigil last week on Clapham Common in memory of Sarah Everard.

Footage shows police arresting a woman and clashes between officers and mourners

The letter said such "shocking scenes" were "entirely avoidable" if the government had provided guidance to police and ensured protests were clearly exempt from the ban on gatherings under lockdown.

Sam Grant, head of policy and campaigns at Liberty, said: "In a healthy democracy, protest is a critical way we can fight for what we believe in.

"The government's current quasi-ban on protest is completely unacceptable.

"Last week, the police conceded protest is not banned under the lockdown regulations, but used them to threaten then arrest demonstrators anyway.

"The home secretary must immediately issue guidance to all police forces to ensure socially distanced protests can go ahead and create an explicit exemption for protest in the current regulations."

Meanwhile in Brixton, protesters gathered in a more socially distanced manner to take part in an anti-racism rally - part of a worldwide protest which has seen more than 20 countries link up online - livestreaming the events in their cities.

Listen to ITV News's Covid-19 podcast - Coronavirus: What You Need to Know