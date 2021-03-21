Covid: Another vaccine UK record as 873,784 given jab in one day

A record 873,784 were vaccinated in the UK on Saturday - marking the third time a new high has been set in as many days.

Saturday's total easily eclipses the previous record, set on Friday with 711,156 first and second doses.

The new figures mean a total of 27,630,970 first doses and 2,228,772 second doses have been administered.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “Yesterday was a record-breaking day for the vaccine rollout, with 873,784 people receiving a jab. “A huge thank you to everyone involved and please come forward to get your jab when you are invited to do so.”

Health Secretary Matt Hancock added in a tweet: “For the second day running, the team has reached a new RECORD number of vaccines administered in a single day – 873,784. “This mammoth team effort shows the best of Britain – THANK YOU to the British public for coming forward.”

Public Health Wales said a total of 1,258,769 first doses of the Covid-19 vaccine had now been given in Wales, an increase of 26,939 from the previous day. The agency said 338,959 second doses had also been given, an increase of 9,429.

The UK-wide record total included a new high in England, with 756,873 Covid jabs recorded on Saturday at the end of a week that saw the highest number of doses delivered since the vaccination programme began.

The England figure included 686,424 first doses for Saturday.

Listen to our coronavirus podcast:

NHS England Chief executive Sir Simon Stevens said: “The speed and precision of the NHS vaccination campaign has been on full display this weekend and yesterday NHS staff across England administered a remarkable 27 jabs a second.

"In just one day we vaccinated the equivalent of the entire adult populations of Liverpool, Southampton and Oxford combined. “When my turn came earlier this week I was delighted to get my first dose and we have a strong supply of vaccine for the coming week too, so if you are aged 50 plus, don’t delay!

"Now is a great time to book your NHS Covid jab – it’s quick and efficient, safe and effective, and painless.”

NHS England data shows a total of 3,040,250 jabs were given to people in London between December 8 and March 20, including 2,830,964 first doses and 209,286 second doses. This compares with 4,593,106 first doses and 266,422 second doses given to people in the Midlands, a total of 4,859,528.

The breakdown for the other regions is: