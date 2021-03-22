Politicians in Westminster will observe a minute's silence on Tuesday as a part of a national day of reflection on the Covid pandemic.

Both Houses of Parliament will fall silent at midday to mark the anniversary of the first Covid lockdown, and reflect on the year that has passed.

Charity Marie Curie has encouraged people across the country "to reflect on our collective loss, support those who’ve been bereaved, and hope for a brighter future".

Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the House of Commons, said: "None of us has escaped the ordeal of Covid-19 – from the shock of having our liberty taken away, to the heartbreak of losing someone we loved.

A memorial Wall with the words 'We Grieve' and the names of local people who have died from the virus. Credit: PA

He continued: "So, a year on, it is right that we take a moment to reflect on what we as a nation have been through; that we pay tribute to the many lives lost and the families that mourn them, and we say a big ‘thank you’ to our NHS staff who have worked so tirelessly on the front line caring for people in need."

Lord Fowler, the Lord Speaker, added: "A year ago today we were asked to stay at home to combat the spread of coronavirus.

"Since then, many thousands have been lost and the lives of those left behind have been changed forever. The public have made enormous sacrifices to protect the lives of others.

"It is right that we in the House of Lords pause now, together with the Commons and the whole country, and remember those who have died and those who are bereaved."