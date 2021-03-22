Missing girls turn up 'tired and hungry' after spending night on locked train

Two missing girls have been found "cold, tired and scared" after being locked in a train carriage overnight.

Amy Greenan and her school friend, both aged 12, were forced to spend the night on the train at Helensburgh station after sneaking onto a train on Friday and then falling asleep.

Staff only found them on Saturday morning after they managed to alert the attention of a passerby.

Amy's mum described the ordeal as "the worst 24 hours of my life as a parent."

Bonnie Louise Greenan said on Facebook after they were found: “The police have called and found Amy and her friend safe and well (cold, tired and scared). They had been locked on the train overnight till the conductor opened up this morning to find them."

According to Ms Greenan the pair were playing at a park near Ballock Station in West Dunbartonshire on Friday when they decided to board a train to Glasgow without tickets.

Amy's mum appealed on Facebook after her daughter went missing Credit: Facebook

They were found by station staff and told to get off before they managed to sneak onto another train in an attempt to get back home, but while waiting they both fell asleep.

They woke up trapped inside the train in Helensburgh, around eight miles from their home.

Both girls had mobile phones but both had died.

Ms Greenan said her daughter did not have permission to go to Glasgow and had stayed out later than she was allowed.

She said her daughter was "not a wayward child" and said she was "silly" rather than "naughty."

Once found station staff provided the girls with food before their parents arrived.

Ms Greenan said she would like to know where there was on a train to hide considering employees are meant to check the carriage before locking it.

She also said the online trolling she had received since the incident was "disgusting."

Scotrail is investigating the incident.