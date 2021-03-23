AstraZeneca may have used outdated information in trial, say US health officials

A US trial of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine may have used “outdated information” in its results, according to US health officials.

The trial's Data and Safety Monitoring Board said it was concerned that the pharmaceutical giant may have provided an incomplete and out-of-date view of the efficacy data.

On Monday, AstraZeneca reported that its vaccine gave strong protection to adults of all ages after a trial in the US.

The trial involved 30,000 people and showed that the vaccine was 79% effective at preventing symptomatic cases of Covid-19. The results include cases in older adults.

The government has just got a huge delivery of the AstraZeneca jab Credit: PA

In a statement released late on Monday, the US Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) raised concerns about the trial.

Among the vaccinated volunteers in the trial, there were no severe illnesses or hospital admissions.

There were five cases of severe illness or hospital admission among the volunteers who received dummy shots.

These results are consistent with findings from Britain and other countries that the vaccine protects against the worst effects of Covid-19.

France restarted its AstraZeneca Covid vaccination rollout on Friday. Credit: AP

AstraZeneca - which developed the vaccine with Oxford University scientists - said the trial's independent safety monitors found no serious side-effects, including no increased risk of rare blood clots.

Several countries - including Ireland and France - temporarily suspended use of the AstraZeneca vaccine over fears that it increased the risk of a rare blood clot.

AstraZeneca will file an application with the Food and Drug Administration for authorisation to use its vaccine in the US.

US government advisers will publicly debate the evidence before the agency makes a decision.

The Food and Drug Administration and the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention will decide on authorising the vaccine and guidelines for its use after independent advisory committees review the data.