Australia's prime minister has said he was shocked and disgusted by reports of male government staffers sharing images and videos of their sexual acts in parliament, and vowed to do more to get women into politics.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said a lawmaker's staff member, at the centre of the latest allegations of sexual misconduct, had been terminated over "disgusting and sickening" behaviour.

The saga is only the latest in a series of sex scandals that have rocked Mr Morrison's government.

Ten Network television news reported late Monday that several male government staffers had set up a Facebook Messenger group that enabled them to share images and video of sex acts performed in Parliament House, including on the desks of female lawmakers.

There were protests across Australia in the wake of the rape allegations. Credit: AP

Perceptions of a culture within Parliament House that is toxic for women have been bolstered since a former staffer alleged last month that she had been raped by a senior colleague in a minister's office two years ago.

She said she did not go to police at the time for fear of losing her job.

She quit her government job in January and reported her allegation to police.

Attorney-General Christian Porter has since been criticised for refusing to stand down over an allegation that he raped a 16-year-old girl when he was a teen 33 years ago.

The complainant has since died and police have ruled out charges.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Credit: AP

"I'm shocked and I'm disgusted. It's just absolutely shameful," Mr Morrison said of the Facebook Messenger group.

"I was completely stunned, as I have been on more than one occasion over the course of this last month," Mr Morrison added.

An emotional Mr Morrison said "a very traumatic month" had passed since the staffer went public with her rape allegation and he welcomed the spotlight that events had placed on political culture.

"I want to see more women in this place," Mr Morrison said, referring to Parliament House.

He added: "I've done many things to get more women in this place and I intend to do more."

Australian's have been demanding action to improve workplace culture for women. Credit: AP

The staffer's rape allegation prompted Mr Morrison to order a review of Parliament House workplace culture by Sex Discrimination Commissioner Kate Jenkins.

The investigation will conclude in November.

Mr Morrison said he expected compulsory harassment and misconduct training would be introduced in Parliament House as well a "more robust and independent" complaints mechanism for staff who are sexually harassed.

Mr Morrison said he was also open to his conservative Liberal Party introducing a minimum quota of female candidates to run in elections to increase the number of women who serve as lawmakers.The opposition Labor Party has had female quotas for years, but the conservative coalition parties argue that candidates should be chosen on merit.

Earlier this month Australians rallied in the capital and other cities demanding justice for women and called out misogyny and dangerous workplace cultures in the wake of the allegations of rape at the top of government.

At the time Mr Morrison refused to speak to the protesters but told parliament he shared their frustrations.