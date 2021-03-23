The prime minister Boris Johnson is to hold a Downing Street briefing on Tuesday as the UK marks the anniversary of the first coronavirus lockdown.

He will be joined by chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty and chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance, No 10 has said.They will be addressing the latest Covid situation after the nationwide minute's silence held at midday to remember the 126,172 people who have died from the virus, and the many more lives that have been impacted.

Earlier, Mr Johnson, who observed the minute’s silence privately, said: “The last 12 months has taken a huge toll on us all, and I offer my sincere condolences to those who have lost loved ones.

“Today, the anniversary of the first lockdown, is an opportunity to reflect on the past year – one of the most difficult in our country’s history.

“We should also remember the great spirit shown by our nation over this past year. We have all played our part, whether it’s working on the front line as a nurse or carer, working on vaccine development and supply, helping to get that jab into arms, home schooling your children, or just by staying at home to prevent the spread of the virus.

“It’s because of every person in this country that lives have been saved, our NHS was protected, and we have started on our cautious road to easing restrictions once and for all.”

Boris Johnson announces a national lockdown on 23rd March 2020

A total of 149,117 deaths have now occurred in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, the ONS said Tuesday.

The most number of deaths to occur on a single day was 1,465 on January 19.

During the first wave of the virus, the daily death toll peaked at 1,459 deaths on April 8.

Government coronavirus updates became a daily occurrence during the first wave last spring in an attempt to keep the public up-to-date with the ever changing situation.