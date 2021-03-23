Video report by ITV News Reporter Martha Fairlie

The start of lockdown last year saw many of us change our habits and lifestyles.

One 10-year-old boy from Surrey, Freddie Owen, swapped his bedroom for a tent to get some space.

Every night since, he has camped in his garden. Freezing temperatures, sleet and snow have not put Freddie off, even after his tent blew down on top of him during Storm Aiden.

He told ITV News: "In the first night, it was bit rocky and rather uncomfortable but I ended up enjoying it and it was fun."

Asked about the appeal of sleeping outside in a tent, he said: "It's really the owls at night, the birds in the morning, the rain on my tent, the wind."

Freddie is using his outdoor adventure to help fight food poverty. With the help of his family, he has raised more than £15,000 for The Trussell Trust.

This Friday, his friends at school will also be taking part in 'Sleep Out to Help Out'.