A further 112 people have died within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test and another 5,379 lab-confirmed cases have been recorded.

It comes after the UK recorded the lowest daily rise in reported Covid deaths in more than five months. On Monday, the government recorded 17 new deaths, however, deaths tend to be lower on a Monday due to a reporting lag from the weekend.

The Covid-19 death toll, as of 9am on Tuesday, is 126,284.

There were 5,379 more positive tests reported on Tuesday, bringing the total to 4,307,304 since the outbreak began.

Some 53.8% of UK adults - a total of 28,327,873 people - have received their first Covid vaccine dose. And 4.5% of adults - 2,363,684 people - have received their second dose.

England

There were 103 more Covid-related deaths in England, bringing the nation's death toll to 111,130.

Wales

There were again no further deaths reported by Public Health Wales. The nation has a Covid death toll of 5,488.

But there were a further 127 confirmed cases, taking the total number of cases to 208,119.Scotland

Scotland, which reported no new Covid deaths on Sunday and Monday, has reported seven more deaths. The nation has a death toll of 7,559.

The total number of cases in the nation rose by 495 on Tuesday to 214,383.

Northern Ireland

In Northern Ireland, two deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 2,107.

Cases in the nation increased by 174 and the total number of positive tests since the start of the pandemic is now 116,193.