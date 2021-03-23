Video report by ITV News Europe Editor James Mates

The current predicament on the continent is in part down to the EU's comparatively slow vaccine rollout.

That's certainly not the case, though, in Gibraltar, which has become the first place in the world to vaccinate its entire adult population.

The British overseas territory is, of course, smaller than most nations.

It has a population of fewer than 34,000 people, with all adults who wanted a jab receiving their first dose by last week

During the course of the pandemic, the country has had more than 4,000 cases of coronavirus and 94 deaths.

But now, thanks to the vaccine, life is returning to normal.