Grief: Tyrone Lewis' powerful poem on Covid captures struggles of past year and hope for future
Watch Tyrone Lewis describing the pain of grief during lockdown
The pandemic has impacted us all in different ways, triggering a wide range of emotions.
Fear over events out of our control. Pride in our NHS and frontline workers. And grief, for all those we have lost.
The words of the poet Tyrone Lewis remind us that, through the struggles of the past year, we have also been united by shared memories, and a determination to make new ones.