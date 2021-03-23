Watch Tyrone Lewis describing the pain of grief during lockdown

The pandemic has impacted us all in different ways, triggering a wide range of emotions.

Fear over events out of our control. Pride in our NHS and frontline workers. And grief, for all those we have lost.

The words of the poet Tyrone Lewis remind us that, through the struggles of the past year, we have also been united by shared memories, and a determination to make new ones.