Video report by ITV News Political Correspondent Daniel Hewitt

A mum-of-two removed from the "worst housing conditions ever seen" still has many unanswered questions and fears "being forgotten about".

Fransoy Hewitt lived in dangerous squalor in a south London tower block with walls covered in black mould and soaking wet floors from a leak.

Since 2019, residents of the block on Regina Road in South Norwood have been complaining to their landlord, Croydon Council, of leaks in their flats - leaks that turned their homes dangerous and uninhabitable.

But despite Ms Hewitt, who lives on the ground floor with her two sons, aged five and seven, contacting the council in October 2019 to inform them of a leak in the flat, it took media coverage for her to be removed from the appalling conditions.

Even with constant calls to the landlord - she got nowhere until ITV News showed this footage to Croydon Council and they sent inspectors in and moved the family out the same day.

See the appalling and dangerous conditions some people in a tower block in Croydon have been forced to live in for months

They're now in a local hotel . It is safe and warm, but with two children , it's small and impractical and she still has questions that remain unanswered.

Ms Hewitt told ITV News: "I don't know how they're going to eat and I can't even wash clothes. "For too long I've been complaining and nothing happened and then just like that they want to respond because the media got involved. "They want to be like 'oh we're urgently getting them out of there and putting them into temporary accommodation'. At the moment, I don't know how long I'm going to be here. "I do worry that I'll be forgotten about here."

Croydon Council has begun an investigation into the treatment of residents in this tower block as the prime minister said there are "questions for them to answer".

But ITV News has been sent example after example of people living in poor quality, dangerous homes from across the country with severe leaking , black mould , damp ; with complaints made to landlords but very little done about it. Abigail Ahuka lives with her two children, a five month old and five year old, in a flat in Lewisham. Black mould and damp appeared six months ago and started spreading across the flat . Despite persistent calls to her housing association , it remains, so she's began bleaching the walls herself.

Ms Ahuka worries for the health of her children due to the black mould in her flat. Credit: ITV News

She told ITV News: "It's making me really feel depressed because we're already going through a hard time because there's a pandemic going on and it's making me feel more unwell then I already am. "I really feel worried for the health of my kids. It's just not a nice position to be in.

"I contacted my landlord who have done nothing about it. It's been a case of me having to chase them up on something they should be taking seriously and they have not."

The soaking wet carpet in Fransoy's flat. Credit: ITV News

It's a story Ms Hewitt knows well.

She returned to her flat on Tuesday to collect clothes for her boys, no longer forced to live like this - but knowing others, elsewhere still are.

Croydon Council are still denying our requests for an interview.

In statement to ITV News on Monday, a spokesperson said: “We were very concerned to learn of these issues at these properties, and the photographs we have seen show conditions that are clearly not acceptable.

“We are sorry that these residents have not had the level of care for their homes that they rightly expect, and we will be looking into what has happened as a matter of urgency.”

Croydon Council declared bankruptcy in November 2020. The council denied the continued disrepair at Regina Road was linked to their current financial situation.

If you have a story to share about housing conditions, email housingstories@itv.com