Nicola Sturgeon misled a Scottish Parliament committee, an investigation into the handling of the allegations of harassment against Alex Salmond has concluded.

The findings are separate from those of James Hamilton QC, who reported on Monday there had been no breach of the ministerial code over the First Minister's role in the saga.

Members probing the Scottish Government’s botched handling of harassment allegations against former first minister Mr Salmond have said they “find it hard to believe” that Ms Sturgeon had “no knowledge of any concerns about inappropriate behaviour on the part of Mr Salmond prior to November 2017”.

In a new report published on Tuesday, the Committee on the Scottish Government’s Handling of Harassment Complaints stated: “If she did have such knowledge, then she should have acted upon it.

“If she did have such knowledge, then she has misled the committee.”

The inquiry into Alex Salmond was ruled unlawful. Credit: PA

Committee members have held 14 public evidence sessions, questioning a range of witnesses about the development of the complaints policy that was used unlawfully, the handling of the allegations, Mr Salmond’s successful judicial review and the ministerial code.

The four SNP committee members did not agree with the finding that she misled the committee.

The First Minister was questioned for almost seven hours about her role in the botched investigation, as well as her predecessor Mr Salmond who used his appearance to accuse the First Minister of multiple breaches of the ministerial code and argue there was a “malicious” plot to remove him from public life.

Speaking on Monday Ms Sturgeon said ahead of the publication she believed some members of the committee: "Decided before a single word of evidence had been taken that I was guilty of something and nothing was going to remove them from that view.”A motion of no confidence, tabled by the Scottish Conservatives, is due to be debated and voted upon on Tuesday afternoon.