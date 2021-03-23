An investigation into claims of illegal fox hunting in Buckinghamshire has concluded that “there was insufficient evidence to prosecute”.

Thames Valley Police examined allegations of offences under the Hunting Act after footage emerged in December 2020 of a fox being killed by hounds from the Kimblewick Hunt and it’s carcass being fed to the dogs.

Police say they have reviewed all the evidence including the CCTV and a result there will be no further action pending “further information coming to light”

The Kimblewick hunt told ITV news at the time the fox was killed “accidentally” after some of their hounds deviated away from the trail they had been following.

In a statement, Thames Valley Police said: “Thames Valley Police conducted a full and thorough investigation into allegations of offences under the Hunting Act 2004, which were reported to the force in December 2020.

"Having reviewed all the available evidence including CCTV, mobile phone footage and witness statements, the Crown Prosecution Service concluded that there was insufficient evidence to prosecute.

"Based on this advice, the investigation has been filed, pending further information coming to light.”