Neighbours have stood on their doorsteps and landmarks have been lit up to remember those who lost their lives during the coronavirus pandemic.

The event organised by end-of-life charity Marie Curie on the anniversary of the first national lockdown, encouraged people to step outside at 8pm with their phones, candles and torches to signify a “beacon of remembrance”.

It comes after thousands of members of the public, health and care staff and politicians took part in a minute’s silence at noon on Tuesday.

Cathedrals and both Houses of Parliament also fell silent. The minute's silence was followed by a bell toll.

In London on Tuesday evening, Trafalgar Square, the London Eye and Wembley Stadium were among the landmarks that lit up in yellow.

Elsewhere, Liverpool Town Hall, Blackpool Tower and St Mary’s Lighthouse shone a light for those bereaved, alongside Lincoln Cathedral.

Parliaments and assemblies in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, as well as Cardiff’s University and City Hall, Belfast’s Titanic Building and City Hall, and Edinburgh’s St Andrew’s House also marked the occasion.

The London Eye in London is illuminated yellow during the National Day of Reflection Credit: PA

Data from the UK government suggests the Covid-19 death toll, as of 9am on Tuesday, is 126,284.

The latest available data from the Office for National Statistics, show there are at least 149,117 deaths where Covid-19 was mentioned on the certificate.

Matthew Reed, chief executive of Marie Curie, said the charity hopes to make the national day of reflection an annual event “to recognise the impact of bereavement for any cause”.

Lichfield Cathedral in Staffordshire is illuminated with the words Reflect, Support, Hope during the National Day of Reflection Credit: Jacob King/PA

He said: “The emotional toll of the grief so many of us have faced, at a time when so few of us have been able to connect with friends, family and community in the ways we normally would, is immeasurable.

“The work of so many communities, to recognise the day, sent a strong message to those hit hardest by the death of a loved one – they are not alone.

“From neighbours shining a light on their doorstep at 8pm, to political leaders respecting the minute’s silence, our nation has shown a vital acknowledgement of the challenges bereaved people have been facing during this difficult year.”

A candle is placed outside Downing Street, London Credit: Yui Mok/PA

Prime Minister Boris Johnson observed the minute’s silence privately earlier on Tuesday. He offered his “sincere condolences” to people who have lost loved ones.

He said: “Today, the anniversary of the first lockdown, is an opportunity to reflect on the past year – one of the most difficult in our country’s history.

“We should also remember the great spirit shown by our nation over this past year.

"We have all played our part, whether it’s working on the front line as a nurse or carer, working on vaccine development and supply, helping to get that jab into arms, home schooling your children, or just by staying at home to prevent the spread of the virus.”

Edinburgh Castle is illuminated yellow during the National Day of Reflection Credit: Jane Barlow/PA

The Queen reflected on the “grief and loss felt by so many” as she sent flowers to St Bartholomew’s Hospital in London, where the Duke of Edinburgh had heart surgery.

Her message which accompanied the flowers read: “As we look forward to a brighter future together, today we pause to reflect on the grief and loss that continues to be felt by so many people and families, and pay tribute to the immeasurable service of those who have supported us all over the last year.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge observed the minute's silence in Westminster Abbey, where they were visiting its vaccination centre and to thank staff and volunteers.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at Westminster Abbey Credit: Aaron Chown/PA

The Prince of Wales, who is a patron of Marie Curie, said: “Whatever our faith or philosophy may be, let us take a moment together to remember those who have been lost, to give thanks for their lives, and to acknowledge the inexpressible pain of parting.

“In their memory, let us resolve to work for a future inspired by our highest values, that have been displayed so clearly by the people of this country through this most challenging of times.”

Listen to our coronavirus podcast: