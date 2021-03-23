World Meteorological Day: Why the Oceans are more important than you might think

This year's World Meteorological Day, 23 March 2021, has been devoted to the oceans, our climate and weather. It celebrates the WMOs focus for understanding the connection between the ocean, weather and climate within the Earths system.

Our climate is warming and this, in turn, is warming the world's oceans, which drive our weather climate - a coupled system. In the latest annual report from the WMO Global State of the Climate, it shows the year 2020 was in the three warmest years on record, despite a La Niña year which has a cooling effect on the Pacific Ocean. Furthermore, the last decade, 2011-2020 was the warmest on record.

Ocean temperature at varying depths as an ensemble from governing bodies. 0-700m (blue), 0-2000m (yellow) and 700-2000m depth layer (green) Credit: WMO

Around 90% of the excess energy that accumulates in the earth system due to increasing concentrations of greenhouse gases, goes into the ocean. The Ocean Heat Content (OHC) is a measure of this heat accumulation in the Earth system. It is measured at various ocean depths, up to 2000m deep. Looking at the graph above it's eveident that all data sets agree that ocean warming rates show a particularly strong increase in the past two decades and across all depths.

The oceans cover 70% of the Earths surface, driving weather and climate. They play a vital role in climate change and are a major driver for the world's economy - carrying more than 90% of the world trade according to the WMO.

Around 40 % of people worldwide live within 100km from the coast and as the planet warms sea levels will rise.

But what's next? Eventually, much of the ocean’s newly absorbed heat will flow out into the atmosphere over the coming centuries. This will exacerbate the global climate, warming it further. The impacts of this are:

Excessive heat contributes to sea level rise due to thermal expansion

Melting of sea ice - which reflects solar energy back into space helping to cool the planet. Without this, the planet will warm further

As Carbon Dioxide goes up, it affects ocean chemistry. Lowering the pH makes the oceans more acidic, destroying coral reefs and reducing aquatic biodiversity. This has a positive feedback as more acidic oceans can absorb more CO2

Ocean acidification affects many organisms and ecosystem services, it makes inhospitable environments for marine life, threatening food security by endangering fisheries and aquaculture. It also affects coastal protection by weakening coral reefs, which shield coastline

In 2020 Warm ocean temperatures helped fuel a record Atlantic hurricane season

Sea level rise : Globally, the sea level are rising and have gone up by +71.3mm since the year 2000. Although this might not sound like very much it took nearly 60 years to rise the same amount before that. It's this rapid change which is most worrying.

We have a lot to thank the Oceans for, our weather, the rain, the water we drink and for absorbing Carbon Dioxide and heat. There is still hope the UK, EU, China and America's net-zero pledges by 2050 will help to make a difference to the global climate. Find out more about what you can do by visiting itv.com/footprint for more details…