Boris Johnson refused to rule out putting France on the travel "red list" over concerns about the spread of the South African and Brazilian strains of coronavirus circulating on the continent.

Answering questions from senior MPs, the prime minister said the government was monitoring the situation in Europe and acknowledged putting France on the travel “red list” would cause disruption to cross-Channel trade.

Speaking at the Liaison Committee, Mr Johnson admitted he could not "rule out tougher measures" to tackle the risk of importing coronavirus variants from France and said a balance had to be struck between the need to protect public health and the major disruption that would be caused to the flow of goods including food and medicine.

A dot matrix sign informs lorry drivers that Covid testing is about to begin at the entrance to the Port of Dover in Kent Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA

The variant originating in South Africa has been found to be more resilient to vaccines that the original coronavirus.

Under questioning from Home Affairs Committee Chair Yvette Cooper, Mr Johnson said there were currently exemptions for hauliers “the people involved in bringing in, for instance, medicines or food to the UK”, allowing them to quickly return to France.

“There is an issue about whether we decide to apply more stringent measures to them, with the delays that that would entail and the knock-on effects that would entail.

Boris Johnson answers MPs questions at the Commons Liaison Committee. Credit: PA

“We are certainly looking at that but people should be under no illusions that it would have consequences.”

Ms Cooper said “everyone understands that hauliers clearly can’t be covered by quarantine and carry on doing their vital job” but she asked: “Why are you not testing them?”

In reply, the prime minister said: “Tougher measures would have very serious disruption on those trade flows and that has to be balanced against the current ambiguity about the effectiveness of the vaccines on the variants.

“If it’s necessary to bring in testing then we will do so, but I think you should understand the balance of doing that, the disruption to trade, and the risk that we are trying to address,” he told the Liaison Committee.

Mr Johnson continued: “We will take a decision, no matter how tough, to interrupt that trade, to interrupt those flows, if we think that it is necessary to protect public health and to stop new variants coming in.

Lorries board a ferry at Dover bound for France Credit: PA

“It may be that we have to do that very soon.

“We will have to look at tougher measures, just because of this ambiguity about the effectiveness of the vaccines,” Mr Johnson told MPs.

Last week, Professor Neil Ferguson from Imperial College London said the UK needed to make more important decisions on trade with France in the face of rising infections on the continent.

“As a lot of essential travel between ourselves and France for business, commerce and trade, how can we reduce the risks associated with that travel?" He said.

“Those are policy decisions, I’m just raising the issue that we are doing so well with the vaccination campaign, we are driving down deaths at a faster rate than I ever thought was possible and that will allow us to open up."

In light of the situation on the continent, foreign holidays this summer are still in doubt.

Commons Transport Committee Chair Huw Merriman asked Mr Johnson whether the taskforce report into international travel would declare the criteria for travel restrictions being lifted or if it would instead list which countries were confirmed as safe to journey to.

The prime minister said: “The hope is that we can get people moving again by May 17, by step three, in the way that I’ve set out in the road map.

“We’ll just have to see where we get to and where other countries get to and what the data is telling us.”

He said there is “growing global consensus” that international travel will require some form of Covid certification and did not rule out the UK introducing a vaccine 'passport'. “I think there is a hierarchy between mandating something and permitting it or forbidding it," Mr Johnson said.“I think in some areas, as we were talking about earlier on, in particular sectors where vulnerable elderly people are being cared for, there may be some need for mandation, some need for a more permissive approach.

Brits have been urged to wait before booking holidays overseas with summer. Credit: AP

The prime minister also warned of the “long-term damage” of blocking vaccines or vaccine components amid a row with the EU over vaccine exports, suggesting that in doing so, the bloc could put off international investors.

Jeremy Hunt, Chair of the Commons Health and Social Care Committee, asked if the UK ruled out taking “measured and proportionate retaliation” to vaccine exports being blocked by the EU.

“The partnership we have with our European colleagues is very, very important, we continue to work with them,” the prime minister told the committee.

“Vaccines, as you know, are the product of international co-operation.

"I don’t think that blockades of either vaccines or of ingredients for vaccines are sensible, and I think that the long-term damage done by blockades can be very considerable.

“I would just gently point out to anybody considering a blockade or an interruption of supply chains that companies may look at such actions and draw conclusions about whether or not it is sensible to make future investments in countries where arbitrary blockades are imposed.”

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen Credit: PA Video screengrab

The European Commission said on Wednesday it will begin to look at the "principles of reciprocity and proportionality" for authorising the export of coronavirus vaccines.

The union said 10 million doses have been exported from the bloc to the UK, while none have been imported in the other direction.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said: “While our member states are facing the third wave of the pandemic and not every company is delivering on its contract, the EU is the only major OECD producer that continues to export vaccines at large scale to dozens of countries.

“But open roads should run in both directions.”