The number of people who died in the UK within 28 days of positive Covid-19 test has risen by 98 in the last 24 hours.

The coronavirus death toll, as of 9am on Wednesday, is 126,382.

Meanwhile, another 5,605 positive cases have been recorded, bringing the total number of lab-confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic to 4,312,908.

Around 54.4% of UK adults - a total of 28,653,523 people - have received their first Covid vaccine dose a nd 4.8% of adults - 2,532,839 people - have received their second dose.

England

There were 92 more Covid-related deaths in England, bringing the nation's death toll to 111,222.

And there were 4,615 more positive tests. The total of number confirmed cases in the nation since the start of the outbreak is 3,773,224.

Wales

There were three more deaths reported by Public Health Wales, with the Covid death toll rising to 5,491.

It comes after the authority reported no further deaths over the past two days.

There were a further 159 confirmed cases, taking the total number of cases to 208,277.

Scotland

In Scotland, three Covid-related deaths were reported by authorities. The nation now has a death toll of 7,562.

The total number of cases rose by 692 on Wednesday to 215,075.

Northern Ireland

There were no further deaths reported in Northern Ireland on Wednesday. The nation has a death toll of 2,107.

Meanwhile, cases rose by 139, bringing the total number of positive tests since the start of the pandemic to 116,332.

Listen to our coronavirus podcast: