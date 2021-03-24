ITV News Europe Editor James Mates speaks about the EU vaccine row

Covid vaccines produced in the European Union could be blocked from being exported to the UK as the bloc said "open roads should run in both directions".

As some EU countries grapple with a third wave amid a row over supplies with AstraZeneca, the European Commission said on Wednesday it will begin to look at the "principles of reciprocity and proportionality" for authorising the export of coronavirus vaccines.

The union said 10 million doses have been exported from the bloc to the UK, while none have been imported in the other direction.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said: “While our member states are facing the third wave of the pandemic and not every company is delivering on its contract, the EU is the only major OECD producer that continues to export vaccines at large scale to dozens of countries.

“But open roads should run in both directions.”

The EU said it will consider two key factors before authorising vaccine exports.

First, they will consider "reciprocity": whether the destination countries restricts its own exports of vaccines.

Secondly, under “proportionality”, they will consider whether the epidemiological situation in the destination country is “better or worse than the EU’s”. This could include looking at the country's vaccination rate and access to vaccines.

But European Commission executive vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis insisted advance purchase agreements would be respected.

European Commission executive vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis alongside health commissioner Stella Kyriakides Credit: Stephanie Lecocq/AP

He told reporters in Brussels the EU faces a “very serious epidemiological situation” but “continues to export significantly to countries whose epidemiological situation is less serious than ours or whose vaccination rollout is more advanced than ours”.

He added British-Swedish vaccine developer AstraZeneca has “only delivered a small portion of its agreed contractual commitments” with the EU.

He said the EU has exported at least 43 million doses of coronavirus vaccines to 33 countries since the end of January. But “continued shortfalls in production are not distributed fairly across different contracting countries”, he said, in an apparent reference to the production of AstraZeneca jabs in the UK.

The EU “continues to export vaccines to countries that have production capacities of their own but when these countries do not export to the EU there is no reciprocity”, he continued.

The row over the supply of AstraZeneca jabs began in January after the company said it would not be able to deliver as many jabs in the first quarter of the year as originally promised. It said it would prioritise supply to the UK as the deal with the UK came before the EU one.

Mr Dombrovskis clarified the export authorisation mechanism is not addressed at any specific country and European Commission health commissioner Stella Kyriakides denied it was an "export ban".

Asked whether the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, the main vaccine exported from the EU to the UK, would be covered by the new rules, Mr Dombrovskis said: “Concrete decisions will be taken on a case-by-case basis.

“These adjustments to the regulation which we are presenting today do not describe a specific situation or a specific decision which is to be taken by member states and confirmed or objected (to) by the European Commission."

Setting out the "alarming" situation in some EU countries, health commissioner Stella Kyriakides said 19 countries are reporting a rise in cases, 15 are reporting increased hospital and ICU admissions while eight are reporting a rise in deaths.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen first told reporters on March 17 the EU was seeking to block exports of coronavirus vaccines to countries with higher vaccination rates.

She ramped up the rhetoric this weekend, saying the EU has the power to "forbid" exports.

EU leaders are due to discuss the vaccine row during a virtual European Council summit on Thursday.