Boris Johnson will face Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer at PMQs as he faces scrutiny for his handling of the Covid pandemic.

Sir Keir has repeatedly called for a public inquiry into the UK government's coronavirus response.

On the anniversary of the first lockdown on Tuesday, the Labour leader said: "We owe it to the families who have lost a loved one, and to all those who have served on the frontline, to learn the lessons of the last year."We need a public inquiry so the mistakes are never repeated."

The prime minister is later set to be grilled by senior MPs over his handling of the pandemic when he appears in front of the Liaison Committee, made up of Commons select committee chairs.

Mr Johnson was already under fire after joking "greed" and capitalism were behind the success of the UK's coronavirus vaccine rollout.

He made the remarks at a private meeting of Conservative MPs, but hastily sought to backtrack as he praised AstraZeneca for supplying the Oxford vaccine at cost.

Labour Mayor of Greater Manchester and former health secretary Andy Burnham said: “Celebrating ‘greed’ in a pandemic? Same old Tories," while Labour MP Barry Sheerman said the comments were “no surprise” as “everyone who knows our Prime Minister well understands his admiration of selfishness and greed”.

Immigration is also likely to be on the agenda ahead of the the home secretary Priti Patel laying out tough immigration rules described as “the biggest overhaul of the UK’s asylum system in decades”.