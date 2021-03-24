Prince Charles and Camilla have arrived in Greece for Bicentenary Independence Day celebrations.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall landed at Athens International Airport at just before 5.30pm local time on Wednesday for the official two-day visit.

The couple were invited to the 200-year anniversary celebrations by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

After getting off the plane, Charles and Camilla were greeted by British Ambassador to Greece Kate Smith.

A guard provided by the Hellenic Armed Forces lined the red carpet for the arrival.

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall arriving in Greece Credit: Victoria Jones/PA

The couple will visit the National Gallery and attend an official state dinner at the presidential mansion, hosted by President of Greece Katerina Sakellaropoulou.

At the official opening of the National Gallery, Charles and Camilla are expected to be greeted by Prime Minister Mr Mitsotakis and his wife Mareva Grabowski-Mitsotaki.

They will be given a tour by the director of the National Gallery, Professor Marina Lambraki-Plaka, and they will view the paintings of British artists Thomas Gordon and Frank Abney Hastings.

At the dinner, Charles and Camilla are expected to be seated at the high table.

And Charles is expected to say in a speech: “Your Excellency – today, as in 1821, Greece can count on her friends in the United Kingdom.

“The ties between us are strong and vital, and make a profound difference to our shared prosperity and security.

“Just as our histories are closely bound together, so too are our futures.”

On Thursday, the couple will attend a wreath laying at the Memorial of the Unknown Soldier and watch the Independence Day Military Parade, which celebrates Greece’s uprising against the Ottoman Empire in 1821.

In pre-pandemic times, thousands of people waving Greek flags have lined the streets of central Athens to watch the March 25 parade.

The two-day tour will be Charles’ third official visit to Greece. He first visited the country in 1998 and had his second trip in 2018 with Camilla.

Charles described Greece as “the land of my grandfather” and recalled how his first visit there more than five decades ago had left a “vivid impression” on him.

Charles on a previous visit to Greece Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA

Last July, in an opinion piece for Ta Nea, a daily newspaper in the country, he sent his “heartfelt wishes to the people of Greece at this very difficult time”.

He added: “The resilience of Greece and her people has been tested before, and I hope that the country will once again emerge with renewed vigour and optimism.

“When that moment comes and the world has made its way through this challenging time, my wife and I do so hope to visit Greece and to see you all again.

“Until we meet again.”

Clarence House announced the visit to Athens last week in a statement which said: “At the request of the British Government, Their Royal Highnesses the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall will attend the Bicentenary Independence Day celebrations in Athens from March 24-25.

“This follows an invitation from the prime minister of Greece, Mr Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

“The Bicentenary Event’s Independence Day celebrations will take place from the evening of Wednesday March 24 and will conclude on Thursday March 25.”

Charles and Camilla's last overseas trip was in November, when they briefly visited Germany to join the country’s National Day of Mourning.

Listen to our podcast about the Royal Family: