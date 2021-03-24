Zara Tindall has given birth to a baby boy during an unexpected bathroom delivery, her husband has said.

The Queen’s granddaughter and former England rugby player Mike Tindall have welcomed their third child, who was born on Sunday March 21 weighing 8lbs 4oz.

Mr Tindall said his son was born on the bathroom floor after the couple were unable to make it to hospital.

"Arrived very quickly. Didn’t make it to hospital. On the bathroom floor," he said on The Good, The Bad & The Rugb‪y‬ podcast.

The couple have named their baby boy Lucas Philip Tindall – with Philip in honour of both Mr Tindall’s father as well as Zara’s grandfather the Duke of Edinburgh.

Tindall described how he rushed to get a mat for his wife.

“So yeah, it was running to the gym, get a mat, get into the bathroom, get the mat on the floor, towels down, brace, brace, brace.”

The baby was born at 6pm on Sunday, he said.

The baby’s birth comes just a few weeks after Zara’s cousin Princess Eugenie had her son August on February 9.

A spokeswoman for the couple said: "Zara and Mike Tindall are happy to announce the birth of their third child, Lucas Philip Tindall."

The newest addition to the Tindall family is a younger brother to seven-year-old Mia and two-year-old Lena.

He is the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh’s 10th great-grandchild, but is only 22nd in line to the throne. He is a regular Master Tindall and is not an HRH.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: "The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news and look forward to meeting their 10th great-grandchild when circumstances allow."

Mr Tindall said his wife’s friend Dolly, who was also at the birth of their two daughters, Mia and Lena, was present.

"She was there and recognised that we wouldn’t have got to hospital in time."

He added: "Fortunately the midwife who was going to meet us at the hospital wasn’t that far away so she drove up just as we had assumed the posit (position) and the second midwife arrived just after the head had arrived."

Mia and Lena Tindall were elsewhere for the day because Zara had been having contractions through the night.