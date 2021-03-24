Royal Albert Hall prepares for 150th birthday

Video report by ITV News Arts Editor Nina Nannar

It has been the backdrop to some of the greatest musical moments and national commemorations that Britain has ever staged.

Next week, the Royal Albert Hall itself will be the focus of a special celebration for its 150th birthday.

But music fans will have to wait until July for the highlight. It's a concert, written by David Arnold, famous for the scores of five James Bond films.

So, for our eyes only, here's how the preparations are going.