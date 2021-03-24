The transgender community will be protected under plans to outlaw so-called conversion therapy, the equalities minister has told ITV News.

Calls for the Tory government to implement a ban on the practice have grown since former Prime Minister Theresa May first pledged to stamp it out in 2018.

After several high-profile resignations from the government’s LGBT+ Advisory Panel over Whitehall’s perceived sluggishness on the issue, Liz Truss recommitted to a ban.

So-called conversion therapy seeks to change a person’s sexual orientation or to suppress a person’s gender identity.

As our previous investigations at ITV News have shown, conversion therapy involves a range of practices.

In extreme cases it can involve rape and exorcism, but it often takes more subtle forms, including prayer and spiritual guidance.

Some christians and Conservative MPs have lobbied the government to make allowances for religious freedoms, but campaigners say only a complete ban will ensure the safety of vulnerable people who often consent to conversion therapy without realising the damage it does.

Debate continued over how to define the therapy and the scope of the ban – with concerns the trans community could be overlooked.

But Ms Truss appears to have clarified the government’s position.

Speaking to ITV News Political Editor Robert Peston on his show, Peston, which will air at 10.55pm on ITV, she said: "I'm very clear that we want to make sure that transgender people are free to live their lives and don't face the type of horrific conversion therapy that currently has been going on here in the UK."

Earlier this month, Jayne Ozanne, who was a key member of the government's LGBT+ Advisory Panel, resigned from her role – accusing ministers of being "ignorant" about the issues affecting the community.

The catalyst for her resignation was a debate in Parliament sparked by a petition signed by over 250,000, which called for a ban on "conversion therapy."

Campaigners had expected the government to overlook the element of the ban involving the trans community.

