Around 6,100 deaths among those aged 70 and over have been averted due to the Covid-19 vaccination programme so far, new analysis shows.

The study, from Public Health England (PHE), said there was now evidence "that the Covid-19 vaccination programme is already having a significant impact on severe Covid-19 disease in England beyond the effect of the national lockdown".

Experts said the “true value” of the vaccines would become apparent in the future as lives continue to be saved during any further waves of coronavirus in the UK.

With vaccines also thought to have an effect on transmission of the virus, the 6,100 figure could prove to be an underestimate.

Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock said: "Vaccines save lives. This work shows vaccines have already saved over 6,000 lives among the most vulnerable in our society.

"These results give us hope and remind us about the importance of getting the jab as soon as we are eligible.

"Millions of people will soon be getting their second doses – giving them the strongest possible protection against Covid-19.

"I urge everyone to come forward for the vaccine when it’s your turn, to protect yourself and your loves ones.”

The study said around 5,900 deaths had been averted among those aged 80 and over and 200 in those aged 70 to 79.

From December 8 to the end of January, more than four million vaccine doses were given to adults aged 70 and over.

The analysis compared the observed number of deaths with the number that would have been expected if the vaccine had not been given during this time, plus allowing 31 days for the effect of vaccination on deaths to be observed.

Expected deaths with Covid-19 were estimated using real-world data on how effective the vaccines are.

Warwick University modelling contained within the PHE report suggests the programme has prevented around 6,600 deaths across all age groups.

Phase one priority groups (to be offered first dose by mid-April)

1 - Residents in a care home for older adults and their carers (800,000 people)2 - Those aged 80 and over and frontline health and social care workers (a total of 7.1 million people in this group: 3.3m over 80s, 2.4m healthcare workers, 1.4m social care workers)3 - Those aged 75 and over (2.3 million)4 - Those aged 70 and over and clinically extremely vulnerable individuals (4.4 million)5 - Those aged 65 and over (2.9 million)6 - All individuals aged 16 to 64 with underlying health conditions which put them at higher risk of serious disease and mortality (7.3 million)7 - Those aged 60 and over (1.8 million)8 - Those aged 55 years and over (2.4 million)9 - Those aged 50 years of age and over (2.8 million)

A quarter of people in England aged 80 and over are now fully vaccinated against Covid-19, according to new figures.

An estimated 25.5% of people in this age group had received both doses of the vaccine as of March 21.

People aged 80 and over were among the first groups on the priority list for Covid-19 vaccines, with initial doses being offered from early December.

Second doses must follow within 12 weeks of the first, meaning an increasing number of people in this age group will be due another jab in the next few weeks.

Meanwhile, an estimated 87.0% of people aged 50 and over in England have now received their first dose of vaccine, including 80.0% of 55 to 59 year-olds and 65.0% of 50 to 54 year-olds.

The figures for vaccinations have been published by NHS England, and they have been combined with population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.

They also suggest 3.5% of people aged 75 to 79 have had both doses, along with 1.5% of the 70 to 74 and 65 to 69 age groups.

A small number of younger adults in England are now fully vaccinated, including 2.8% of 50-54 year-olds and 1.7% of those aged 16 to 49.

Some 93.7% of residents at older adult care homes in England eligible to have their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine had received the jab by March 21.

Residents are classed as eligible for the vaccine if they have not had Covid-19 in the previous 28 days.

Dr Mary Ramsay, PHE head of immunisation, said: "We have shown previously that the Covid-19 vaccinations are hugely effective at stopping people from getting the infection.

"This new analysis calculates how many lives they have saved in the first few months of the vaccine programme, and with every additional day more lives have and will be saved.

"The vaccines have an excellent safety record and I would encourage anyone who is offered a vaccine to take it as soon as possible.

"While the vaccines have a striking impact on mortality, we don’t yet know how much these vaccines will reduce the risk of you passing Covid-19 onto others.

"Even if you have been vaccinated, it is really important that you continue to act like you have the virus, practise good hand hygiene and stay at home.”