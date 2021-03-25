AstraZeneca has slightly downgraded its vaccine efficacy against symptomatic Covid-19 for its US trials after American officials suggested some results may not be the most up to date.

The pharmaceutical company's revised 76% efficacy was slightly down on figures released on Monday that reported the jab was 79% effective.

The firm said its vaccine has 100% efficacy against severe or critical disease and hospitalisation due to coronavirus and is 85% effective against symptomatic Covid-19 in patients aged 65 years and over.

Analysis showed 190 symptomatic cases of the illness from the 32,449 trial participants, with the company saying that 76% efficacy was observed 15 days or more after two doses of its shot were given four weeks apart.

In its statement on Thursday, the company said the latest analysis confirms “vaccine efficacy consistent with the pre-specified interim analysis” announced on Monday.

AstraZeneca’s Mene Pangalos, executive vice president of biopharmaceutical research and development, said: “The primary analysis is consistent with our previously released interim analysis, and confirms that our Covid-19 vaccine is highly effective in adults, including those aged 65 years and over.

“We look forward to filing our regulatory submission for Emergency Use Authorisation in the US and preparing for the rollout of millions of doses across America.”

Alda Maxis, 70, receives her first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at a pop-up vaccination site in Brooklyn. Credit: AP

It comes after the company, which developed the jab with the University of Oxford, was forced to defend its use of vaccine data after the US Data and Safety Monitoring Board said it was concerned AstraZeneca may have provided an incomplete view of the efficacy data.

AstraZeneca said on Thursday the trial’s results had been presented to the board and would be the basis for a regulatory submission for emergency use to the US Food and Drug Administration in coming weeks.

Phase three of the trial of the vaccine, which has been the subject of controversy in Europe over concerns about links to very rare blood clots, included participants across all age groups in the US, Chile and Peru.

AstraZeneca hopes the jab will protect against severe disease from all coronavirus variants, with the European Medicines Agency, the World Health Organization and the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) all having declared it safe and effective.

Oxford is currently carrying out a clinical trial on children to test the safety and efficacy of the shot in younger age groups, with initial results expected in the summer.