A further 63 people have died within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test, the latest figures show.

Alongside the latest death figures, the government said a further 6,379 lab-confirmed cases of the virus had been recorded.

Here's the breakdown for all four nations:

England

In England, a further 49 deaths were reported, bringing the nation's death toll to 111,271.

Scotland

A further 10 people have died after contracting coronavirus in Scotland as the country reports 701 new coronavirus cases on Thursday.

The number of people hospitalised with the virus is at 310, with 32 of those being treated in intensive care.

Wales

There have been a further 227 cases of coronavirus in Wales, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 208,504.

Public Health Wales reported four further deaths, taking the total in the country since the start of the pandemic to 5,495.

Northern Ireland

There have been no new coronavirus-related deaths and 183 new positive cases recorded in Northern Ireland in the last 24-hour reporting period, according to the Department of Health.

It means the official death toll as recorded by the department remains at 2,107, although that figure is expected to increase significantly when deaths in all community settings have been accounted for.

There are currently 153 people with Covid-19 being treated in hospitals across Northern Ireland – 14 of them in intensive care and 10 on ventilators.

Bed occupancy is at 100%, with Altnagelvin, the Causeway, the Royal Victoria, the South West Acute, and the Ulster all operating beyond capacity.