MPs have voted overwhelmingly to extend coronavirus laws for a further six months.

A total of 484 voted in favour, with just 76 against - giving a majority of 408.

Before the debate that preceded the vote, Health Secretary Matt Hancock told the Commons the powers in the Coronavirus Act will only be retained "as long as they are necessary". He said: "Although this Act remains essential and there are elements of it which we are seeking the renewal of, we’ve always said that we would only retain powers as long as they are necessary. "They are exceptional powers and they are approved by this House for the use in the most extreme situations and must be seen in this light. "And because of the progress we have made, we are now able to expire and suspend a whole raft of measures within this Act, just as we expired provisions after the last review six months ago."

Listen to our coronavirus podcast:

What powers does the Coronavirus Act give the government? Infectious persons - Under the act authorities have the power to require a person by law to have a Covid-19 test and go into isolation if required. International travel - The Act bans international travel "without a reasonable excuse". The government has outlined those exceptions, including what's become known as the "Stanley Johnson clause" which allows overseas travel in connection with foreign homes. Gatherings - The legislation grants ministers the power to restrict events and gatherings, as we have seen with the limits on the number of people who can mix and where, as well as close venues. On the roadmap out of lockdown, Mr Hancock said the government’s goal was "to be cautious

The Act has come under fierce criticism, however, with Conservative MPs lining up to attack it. Sir Charles Walker told the Commons on Thursday: "As sure as eggs are eggs, we will be back here in six months at the end of September being asked to renew this legislation again.

"It is inevitable and anyone who thinks it’s not inevitable is deluding themselves."