Covid: NHS coronavirus emergency level should be reduced, health boss says

The coronavirus emergency response level for the health service should be reduced due to a reduction in hospital admissions, the chief executive of NHS England has said.

Sir Simon Stevens said the NHS's Emergency Preparedness, Resilience and Response (EPRR) coronavirus alert level should be reduced from four to three due to "reduced acute pressures on the health service".

Speaking at the NHS England Board meeting on Thursday, Sir Simon said: "We had over 34,000 severely ill coronavirus patients in our hospitals in mid-January.

"That number is now 4,000 and although that is still about 400 more Covid patients than we had this same day a year ago, nevertheless that very sharp decrease in the number of patients with Covid in hospital is a consequence of both declining infection rates across the community and the impact that’s now being felt from the vaccination programme.

"As a result of those much reduced acute pressures on the health service, today I’m recommending that we reduce the national alert level across the health service – the EPRR alert level – from level four to level three, and that would take effect today."

