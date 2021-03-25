In an hour and two minutes Joe Biden got through a fair few issues - and appeared to answer a question that political types have been pondering.

Would he, at 78, consider running again in 2024?

He seemed wrong footed. He paused and then went for it.

His answer: "My plan is to run for re-election, that’s my expectation."

I thought even he looked a little surprised.

If this wasn’t something that had been discussed in advance it will land close to the top of the list of Biden gaffes.

Bear in mind when Kamala Harris accepted the VP role it was widely seen that she was being groomed for the big job in four years time.

Could Kamala Harris one day be US president? Credit: AP

If that’s not something they have discussed, that fly on the wall will be privy to some pretty lively conversations.

Perhaps it was those thoughts which were going through his mind as he answered the follow up to that question. Slightly less clear this time.

"I said that is my expectation.

"Look, I don’t know where you guys come from, man... I’m a great respecter of fate.

"I’ve never been able to plan three-and-a-half, four years ahead, for certain," Biden added.

It was a step back but perhaps born of his life and his knowledge of fate.

To be fair, saying 'no he wasn’t going to stand' would render this presidency hopeless, but in saying he would he may have just made things a whole lot more tricky behind closed doors.

He brought it all to an end with a jaunty, "folks I’m going," and then he was gone... who knows to what reception on the other side of that door.