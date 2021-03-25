Santander has announced its plans to close 111 branches across the UK by the end of August this year because of the shift to mobile and online banking.

The bank said it has taken the decision as fewer customers were banking in branch.

It also confirmed around 840 staff will be affected by the closures, although Santander said it hopes to retain a "significant" number of the staff with other roles across the business.

Santander said the reduction in branch visits was a long-term trend which has been accelerated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Is my local Santander branch closing this year?

Here are the affected sites and their expected closure dates:

Arnold – August 12 2021

Ashby-de-la-Zouch – July 29 2021

Ashford Church Road – August 5 2021

Balham High Road – June 24 2021

Banstead High Street – July 1 2021

Barking – August 12 2021

Beckenham – August 12 2021

Bethnal Green – July 15 2021

Bingley Main Street – July 1 2021

Birmingham Erdington – July 29 2021

Bishopsgate – June 24 2021

Blaby – July 1 2021

Bletchley – July 8 2021

Bramhall – August 5 2021

Brighouse Commercial Street – July 15 2021

Brighton London Road – July 1 2021

Bristol Bedminster – July 29 2021

Camberwell – July 29 2021

Castleford Carlton Street – July 29 2021

Catford – July 8 2021

Cheadle – July 8 2021

Chelsea Kings Road – July 8 2021

Chester-Le-Street – July 8 2021

Chingford Old Church Road – July 1 2021

Chiswick – July 15 2021

Chorlton-cum-Hardy – July 8 2021

Clifton Whiteladies Road – July 15 2021

Cobham – August 12 2021

Cosham – August 12 2021

Coulsdon – July 29 2021

Dagenham – July 15 2021

Dalkeith – July 22 2021

Dalston – August 12 2021

Darwen – August 12 2021

Dewsbury – August 12 2021

Dudley Merryhill – June 24 2021

Edinburgh Morningside Road – July 29 2021

Enfield Hertford Road – August 5 2021

Finchley High Road – June 24 2021

Fulham – August 5 2021

Glasgow Kilmarnock Road – July 8 2021

Glasgow Sauchiehall Street – June 24 2021

Gosforth – July 29 2021

Grays – July 29 2021

Halesowen – July 22 2021

Hanover Square – July 1 2021

Harborne High Street – August 5 2021

Harold Hill – July 22 2021

Harpenden – July 22 2021

Hatfield – July 1 2021

Hayes Station Road – July 8 2021

Haywards Heath – July 1 2021

Hempstead Valley – June 24 2021

High Holborn – July 8 2021

Hinckley – July 29 2021

Horsforth – August 5 2021

Hounslow Bath Road – July 15 2021

Huyton – July 8 2021

Hyde Market Place – July 15 2021

Leatherhead – August 12 2021

Leeds Crossgates – July 15 2021

Leicester Horsefair Street – July 15 2021

Leicester Narborough Road – July 8 2021

Leigh-on-Sea – August 5 2021

Letchworth – August 5 2021

Leytonstone – August 12 2021

London Bridge – July 15 2021

Long Eaton – August 5 2021

Lytham Clifton Street – July 22 2021

Margate – July 22 2021

Marlow – July 1 2021

Mill Hill – July 15 2021

Moorgate – July 1 2021

Morecambe – August 5 2021

Nelson – July 29 2021

New Malden – July 22 2021

Newcastle-under-Lyme – July 15 2021

Norbury – July 1 2021

Oadby – July 22 2021

Oxford Headington – August 12 2021

Petts Wood – August 5 2021

Pinner – July 8 2021

Plymstock – August 5 2021

Poulton-le-Fylde – August 12 2021

Putney – July 29 2021

Rickmansworth – July 1 2021

Runcorn – July 1 2021

Sale – July 22 2021

Shepherds Bush – July 22 2021

South Harrow – July 22 2021

Southampton Bitterne Road – August 5 2021

Southampton Shirley – July 8 2021

Southgate – July 22 2021

Strand – June 24 2021

Surbiton – July 29 2021

Swinton – July 1 2021

Syston – June 24 2021

Twickenham – July 1 2021

Upper Edmonton – July 29 2021

Walkden – June 24 2021

Wallasey – July 22 2021

Welling – July 22 2021

Wembley Preston Road – July 29 2021

West Wickham – July 15 2021

West Worthing – July 15 2021

Weybridge – July 15 2021

Wibsey – June 24 2021

Wickford – July 8 2021

Windsor – August 5 2021

Winton – July 22 2021

Wokingham – July 8 2021