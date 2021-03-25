A skyscraper-sized container ship remains stuck in Egypt’s Suez Canal, blocking the major trade artery for a third day.

Despite efforts to free the Ever Given, which ran aground on Tuesday, the 220,000-ton, 400-metre-long remains wedged in the man-made canal.

The beached boat has caused a huge boat-jams, with at least 150 other vessels, many loaded with valuable oil and natural gas - sitting idle waiting for the obstruction to be cleared, authorities said.

An average of 51.5 ships go through the canal per day.

There is speculation the vast ship's containers may have to be offloaded - a job that could take days and have a serious impact on world trade.

150 ships stuck behind the Ever Given

$9 billion worth of goods disrupted every day the ship is stuck

220,000-ton the weight of the wedged Ever Given

51.5 the average number of ships that pass through Suez per day

Meanwhile, vessels continue to line up in Port Said in the Mediterranean Sea, Port Suez in the Red Sea while those already stuck in the canal system wait on Egypt’s Great Bitter Lake.

The cargo ships stuck behind the Ever Given in the canal will be reversed south to Port Suez to free the channel.

According to shipping journal Lloyd’s List, each day the Suez Canal is closed disrupts over $9 billion worth of goods transported by ships that rely on the canal to avoid sailing around Africa - a journey that could take up to a month longer.

It is a particularly important route for oil and liquefied natural gas, taking shipments between the Middle East and Europe.

Two men and a bulldozer attempt to free the 220,000-ton Ever Given - and with it the a large chunk of the world's energy supply. Credit: AP

Fears the blockage could disrupt shipment for days sparked speculation that oil supply could be put under pressure, sending global energy trading into a frenzy on Wednesday.

The price of Brent crude oil increased by 5.77% to 64.3 dollars per barrel.

Canal chiefs assess the situation Credit: Suez Canal Authority/AP

Despite the potentially damaging impact on the global energy supply, in true social media style, the wedged ship has lead to numerous memes and humorous quips.

The Ever Given's cargo has been transposed onto a scene in Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery when he attempts a three-point turn in a tunnel.