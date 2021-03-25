Two south London flats dubbed the "worst housing conditions ever seen" could be part of a wider systemic problem in the local council, its leader has said.

On Monday, ITV News revealed the dangerous squalor residents in Croydon have been living in, despite repeated calls to the council for repairs.

Since 2019, residents of the block on Regina Road in South Norwood have been complaining to their landlord, Croydon Council, of leaks in their flats that made their homes uninhabitable.

Council leader Hamida Ali appeared before the Housing and Local Government Committee to be questioned on financial sustainability, after the council declared itself bankrupt in November last year.

When the committee leader, Labour's Clive Betts, raised the conditions uncovered by ITV News, Ms Ali said she was concerned the issue did not stop at the flats that were filmed.

Ms Ali said: "My worry is that there is a bigger and more systemic issue at play here."

Council leader responds to questions about the housing conditions from the housing committee

Ms Ali ruled out that the state of the flats had anything to do with the council's financial strife.

She said: "This situation was not a financial one, our housing revenue was in balance."

She also apologised once again for the housing conditions, saying she's working hard to address the implications of the findings.

"What does that mean for the rest of our residents and what does that mean for how we are responding?" She asked.

Committee leader Clive Betts compared the revelations to those following the Grenfell Tower Fire, where resident's of the tower block said they had repeatedly complained about their housing conditions before the disaster.

Since publishing the initial report on Monday, ITV News has heard other examples of people living in poor quality, dangerous homes.

Yasmin Hamilton, who's been living in a Croydon Council flat for five years, says she had to deal with mould, damp and severe leaking. Despite her complaining, very little has been done about the situation.

Croydon resident Yasmin Hamilton describes the unsafe conditions she lives in

"I'm just drained, I've given up cause they've not done nothing, so what can i do?" she said.

She told ITV News that the mould gets over her children's clothes and she consequently has to wipe water from the floor due to leaks.

Ms Hamilton added that when mould appears on the wall, the council sends someone round to wipe it down, only for it to resurface again and that no long-term solution has been implemented.