Asda bosses face a huge payout if the supermarket loses an equal pay ruling from the Supreme Court on Friday in an ongoing battle to determine whether store workers - mostly women - should be paid the same as the predominately male disruption staff.

Supermarket bosses are waiting for the Supreme Court’s judgement after it appealed against a ruling that 40,000 workers in Asda stores, of which about two-thirds are women, should be on comparative salaries with depot staff, who are mainly male.The outcome of Friday's ruling could have far reaching implications for equal pay claims for the retail sector and beyond. Law firm Leigh Day, who are representing store workers, have made sex-discrimination claims and say distribution depot workers get between £1.50 and £3.00 an hour more.Asda bosses say store jobs are not comparable to distribution centre jobs.

(Victoria Jones/PA) Credit: Victoria Jones/PA

Supreme Court justices were asked to consider whether Asda store workers are entitled to compare themselves to distribution staff for equal pay purposes.

Judges considered arguments at a hearing in July and are due to deliver a ruling on Friday.

Lawyers say the ruling will have implications for supermarkets, and other retailers.

The litigation began some years ago.

In 2016, an employment tribunal decided that store workers were entitled to compare themselves to distribution staff.

That decision was upheld by Court of Appeal judges in 2019. Asda bosses then appealed to the Supreme Court.

Lawyers say the store workers’ fight will not end, even if Supreme Court justices rule in their favour, and the litigation could run on for years.

They say the next stage would involve an employment tribunal deciding whether specific store and distribution jobs were of “equal value”.

If judges decided that different jobs were of “equal value”, the litigation would then enter a third stage.

Lawyers say an employment tribunal would then consider whether there were reasons – other than gender – why people working in stores should not get the same pay rates as people working in distribution centres.

Store workers bringing claims are members of the GMB union.