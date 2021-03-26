China has sanctioned nine British individuals - including five MPs - and a number of groups in retaliation to the UK placing restrictions on Chinese officials accused of human rights abuses on the Uighur population.

Earlier this week the foreign secretary joined his counterparts in the US, Canada and the EU in sanctioning officials in Beijing for their actions in the Xinjiang region.

A statement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry said the move by the Western bloc was based on “nothing but lies and disinformation, flagrantly breaches international law and basic norms governing international relations, grossly interferes in China’s internal affairs, and severely undermines China-UK relations”.

A protester from the Uighur community holds an anti-China placard during a protest in Turkey. Credit: AP

Britain’s ambassador to China has been summoned for a diplomatic protest, the statement said.

Sanctioned individuals and groups would be barred from visiting Chinese territory and banned from having financial transactions with Chinese citizens and institutions.

Nine British individuals and four institutions were placed on the sanctions list, including MP Iain Duncan Smith, the former Conservative leader, and that party’s Human Rights Commission.

MP Iain Duncan Smith is among British figures to incur China’s wrath over Xinjiang Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA

Others included politicians, scholars and human rights activists Tom Tugendhat, Neil O’Brien, David Alton, Tim Loughton, Nusrat Ghani, Helena Kennedy, Geoffrey Nice and Joanne Nicola Smith Finley

China’s sanctions are the latest move in an increasingly bitter row over Xinjiang.

Beijing is accused of detaining more than one million members of Uighur and other Muslim minority groups there, engaging in forced labour and imposing coercive birth control measures.

ITV News has repeatedly reported on the plight of the Uighur population in China, documenting accounts of torture, forced abortion, and missing people.

Last year the US State Department told China to end its "campaign of repression" against Uighurs following an ITV News investigation.

Chinese state TV on Thursday called for a boycott of Swedish retail chain H&M, as Beijing lashed out at foreign clothing and footwear brands following Monday’s decision to sanction its officials.

Numerous other Chinese government departments and state media outlets joined in condemning the Western sanctions.

“China is firmly determined to safeguard its national sovereignty, security and development interests, and warns the UK side not go further down the wrong path.

"Otherwise, China will resolutely make further reactions,” the Foreign Ministry said.