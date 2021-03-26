A further 6,179 people have tested positive for Covid-19 and 70 more people have died from the disease, the latest figures show.

The figures, as of 9am on Friday, bring the total death toll - of those who died within 28 days of testing positive for the virus - to 126,515.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show there have now been 149,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

England

A further 61 people have died in England within 28 days of a Covid-19 test.

Wales

There have been a further 190 cases of coronavirus in Wales, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 208,694.

Public Health Wales reported three further deaths, taking the total in the country since the start of the pandemic to 5,498.

Scotland

Six people have died after contracting coronavirus in Scotland as the country reports 543 new coronavirus cases on Friday.

The number of people hospitalised with the virus is at 296, with 26 of those being treated in intensive care.

Northern Ireland

The latest daily statistics from the Department of Health in Northern Ireland show there have been no coronavirus-related deaths for a third day in a row.

This means the official death toll as recorded by the department remains at 2,107.

The figures also show there have been 181 new positive cases, out of 2,947 individuals tested.

In the last seven days, there have been 1,061 positive cases.

There are also currently 143 patients with coronavirus in hospitals across Northern Ireland – 13 of them in intensive care and 10 on ventilators.