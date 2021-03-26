On Monday 29 March, England reaches Step One in its roadmap out of the latest Covid-19 lockdown.

New rules will apply as the 'Stay At Home' mantra ends, meaning people will be allowed greater freedoms.

Here we look how the new will rules will impact you.

Socialising

From Monday, people will be allowed to meet in groups of up to six people outdoors. All six can come from separate households.

Furthermore, two households of up to 10 people will be allowed to meet outside.

Children under the age of five do not count within the numerical restrictions, while two carers per person who requires them is also permitted within the limits.

It is thought the rules change will allow families and groups of friends congregate during the school Easter holidays.

Social distancing will, however, still apply to any people from different households meeting.

Travel

Despite the 'Stay At Home' message coming to an end, people are still warned to keep travel down to a minimum.

There is no distinct guidance on how far one can travel, instead people are told to stay local for the time being.

Overnight stays away from home are still banned, unless you own a second home. Those with another residence will be legally allowed to stay there from Monday.

Holidays both within England and abroad will remain banned until, at least, April 12.

Travel will still be permitted for certain reasons, such as work, study, moving house or attending a wedding or funeral.

People should continue to work from home wherever possible.

Exercise

Outdoor sporting facilities, including golf courses, tennis courts and swimming pools will be allowed to open.

People will have to wait until April 12 for gyms to reopen.

Formal sport organised by an instructor or official club will fall outside the numerical restrictions, allowing larger groups to participate.

This will mean grassroots sport will start up again for adults and children.

Each sporting governing body has provided rules to abide by.

For example, those participating in grassroots football will not be allowed to use changing rooms and only one adult per child playing in an age group game can attend.

People will be pleased to get back onto proper tennis courts. Credit: PA

Events

The ban on protests will come to an end on March 29, if they are organised by a business, public or political body, or any other group which can satisfy police risk assessments. Those attending will, however, need to social distance.

Rules on weddings only being being allowed in exceptional circumstances will come to end, with any couples wanting to say 'I do' being allowed to do so, with six guests.

As before, funerals will still be allowed up to 30 attendees.

What are the rules in the other nations?

Wales

People in Wales will be able to stay in self-contained holiday accommodation from Saturday 27 March, First Minister Mark Drakeford has confirmed.

The country’s “stay local” requirement will also be lifted on the same day, meaning there will be no travel restrictions within Wales for the first time since it entered lockdown on December 20.

Other changes to Wales’ coronavirus rules from Saturday include allowing up to six people from two different households to meet and exercise outdoors, as well as organised outdoor activities and sports for under-18s.

People queue for an ice cream at Cardiff Bay. Credit: PA

Scotland

The 'Stay At Home' message will not end until April 2 and meeting in groups outdoors is prohibited until April 26, while going inside at someone else's house will have to wait until May 17.

Permitted outdoors sports can include up to 15 participants if the activity is non-contact.

Northern Ireland

The lockdown will continue until April 1, but upon conclusion groups of up to 10 from two households will be allowed to meet in public parks or open spaces, while six can congregate in a private garden.

Golf courses and tennis courts, among other outdoor activities, will once again be permitted from April 1.