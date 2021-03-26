The coronavirus reproduction number, or R value, across the UK is between 0.7 to 0.9, according to the latest Government figures.

This is compared to a figure of between 0.6 and 0.9 last week.

The latest growth rate is between minus 5% to minus 2%, which means the number of new infections is shrinking by between 2% and 5% every day.

Watch ITV News Science Editor Tom Clarke's response to the latest figures:

R represents the average number of people each Covid-19 positive person goes on to infect.

When the figure is above 1, an outbreak can grow exponentially, but when it is below 1, it means the epidemic is shrinking.

An R number between 0.7 and 0.9 means that, on average, every 10 people infected will infect between seven and nine other people.

However, England and Scotland are higher with a calculation of between 0.8 and 1.0.

R number and for the UK and devolved nations:

UK - 0.7 to 0.9England - 0.8 to 1.0 Scotland - 0.8 to 1.0Wales - 0.6 to 0.9Northern Ireland 0.75 to 9.5

It comes as the Office for National Statistics (ONS) released its Covid-19 Infection Survey that showed that estimated cases in England, Wales and Northern Ireland were levelling but increased in Scotland.

R value and growth rates for regions in England:

England - 0.8 to 1.0 (-4% to 0%)East of England - 0.7 to 1.0 (-5% to 0%)London - 0.7 to 0.9 (-5% to -1%) Midlands - 0.7 to 1.0 (-5% to 0%) North East and Yorkshire - 0.8 to 1.0 (-4% to 0%) North West - 0.7 to 1.0 (-4% to -1%) South East - 0.7 to 1.0 (-5% to 0%) South West - 0.7 to 0.9 (-6% to -1%)

The estimates, overseen by the government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), are based on data including hospitalisations and deaths as well as symptomatic testing and prevalence studies.