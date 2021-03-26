Scotland's former first minister Alex Salmond has announced he is setting up a new political party to run in the Scottish Parliament elections in May.

Scotland's former first minister will lead the Alba Party, which will field at least four candidates in the regional lists. Among the candidates are Chris McEleny, an SNP councillor in Inverclyde.

In response, the SNP said Scotland must come before the "self interest of someone who shows no sign whatsoever of reflecting on serious concerns about his own conduct."

Mr Salmond said: "Over the next six weeks we will promote new ideas about taking Scotland forward, giving primacy to economic recovery from the pandemic and the achievement of independence for our country. "We expect to field a minimum of four candidates in each regional list and we're hoping to elect Alba MSPs from every area of Scotland." The statement comes after Mr Salmond announced plans to take legal action over the "conduct" of the Scottish Government's top civil servant Leslie Evans. He said the Permanent Secretary failed to take "real responsibility" for failings highlighted in two reports this week about the Government's investigation of harassment complaints against him.

Alex Salmond was cleared of 13 sexual assault charges following his trial last year Credit: PA

Mr Salmond said the aim of the party was to work towards a "successful, socially just, environmentally responsible, independent country". He said the last Holyrood elections had one million "totally wasted independence" votes on the regional list, but the number could reach 90 with the Alba Party. It comes after the former first minister was cleared of 13 charges at the High Court in Edinburgh in March last year, after being arrested in January 2019.

Nicola Sturgeon alongside Alex Salmond in 2004. Credit: PA Wire

On Tuesday the Committee concluded the handling of the complaints against Mr Salmond was "seriously flawed."

Commenting on the legal action he has been involved in, Alex Salmond said: "Everything I've said on the record stands but after the court cases, after the judges, after the jury, after the inquiries my view is that we should accept the results of everything, the ones we like, the ones we don't like, and then we move on. "Everything I've said about everything stands as it did."

Responding to the launch of Mr Salmond's new political party, an SNP spokesperson said: "This is perhaps the most predictable development in Scottish politics for quite some time. "At this time of crisis, the interests of the country must come first and should not be obscured by the self interest of someone who shows no sign whatsoever of reflecting on serious concerns about his own conduct - concerns which, to put it mildly, raise real questions about the appropriateness of a return to public office. "The SNP has led the country through the last 12 months of the Covid pandemic, and at this election we offer the experienced, responsible and forward-looking leadership that the country needs." They added: "Our plans to get Scotland through and out of the Covid crisis, and support a recovery with fairness and equality at its heart, with the opportunity to put Scotland's future in Scotland's hands, will be the focus of our election campaign. "The only way to secure strong leadership, a referendum on independence, and a positive future for the country is to cast both votes for the SNP on May 6."