Video report by ITV News Political Reporter Shehab Khan

Rarely has the arrival of spring felt so welcome as it does this year, the warmer weather ringing in the easing of coronavirus restrictions.

This Sunday brings a more traditional milestone in the countdown to summer, when the clocks go forward.

If you think it takes time in your home, imagine being responsible for more than 2,000 - including perhaps the most famous in the world - Big Ben!

House of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle, who is a huge fan of clocks, took time out of his heavy schedule to change one of the clocks in the MPs room.

When asked why this matters so much to him, Sir Lindsay, said: "It matters because I want to know about the experiences of the people that make this place, excuse the pun, tick.

"Because it is about the people that go about everyday, first thing in the morning and through the night, clocks will be being changed, so I want to meet those people," he adds.

Parliament Clockmaker, Ian Westworth, told ITV News he and his team usually walk miles in order to change the clocks.

He said: "We usually walk around seven or eight miles around the state to check the clocks and I dread to think how many times we've been up the step ladder, so it is quite a task."