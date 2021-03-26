Watch the latest episode of The Royal Rota above - or see below for how to listen to the podcast

This is The Royal Rota - our weekly podcast about the royal family, with ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship and Producer Lizzie Robinson.

In this episode, Chris and Lizzie discuss Prince Harry's new jobs and how the royals marked the lockdown anniversary.

The dust has barely settled on the Harry and Meghan interview with Oprah but the Duke has already announced he's got two new jobs.

Harry has been appointed chief impact officer at US mental health firm BetterUp as well as a commissioner at the Aspen Institute to tackle misinformation.

He also made the headlines this week for his touching tribute to his mother Diana in a children's book about health workers who have died during the coronavirus pandemic.

Other members of the Royal Family also marked the Day of Reflection led by Prince Charles.

Prince William and Kate visited a vaccination centre and the Queen sent flowers and a special message to the hospital that looked after the Duke of Edinburgh.

Chris and Lizzie also discuss Zara Tindall's bathroom home birth, Camilla's domestic abuse survivors scheme and explain why Prince Charles and Camilla were allowed to visit Greece.

